Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar Achieved The Landmark Century of Centuries

Sachin Tendulkar has the most centuries in International Cricket. He has scored 100 centuries with 51 in tests and 49 in ODIs.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Sachin Tendulkar Achieved The Landmark Century of Centuries
Sachin Tendulkar Achieved The Landmark Century of Centuries | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On this day 12 years ago, the Indian cricket team lost an Asia Cup match to Bangladesh, but the Indian fans were not sad with this loss. Moreover, they enjoyed it, cherished it, and will remember it as one of the best memories of cricket. On the last ball of the 44th over, Sachin was on two 99s, and with a single to square leg, there it was—the century of centuries. 

With this single on the short leg, Sachin Tendulkar completed his 100th century in international cricket. It was an emotional moment for him as well as for all the cricket fans across the world. The Sher-e-Bangla stadium witnessed something that had never been seen before. Sachin ended his inning with a score of 114 runs on 147 balls, including 12 fours and one six. India lost an early wicket when Gautam Gambhir got out. After that, Sachin added 148 runs with Virat Kohli. 

Relieve The Moment:

Match Report:

After the century, Sachin started accelerating, smashed boundaries, and got out on the second last ball of the 47th over. After that, Raina played a knock of 66 on 51 balls, and captain Dhoni scored 21 off 11. India scored 289 runs in their limited 50 overs, and in response, Bangladesh chased that target down, leaving 4 balls in the account. 

Although India lost the match, the country celebrated the century more than being sad about the loss. It was one of those moments that united the nation again after the 2011 World Cup final win. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) tweeted, “A century of centuries! #OnThisDay in 2012, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt became the only batsman in the history of cricket to notch up Hundred points 100th international hundred.”

For celebration, he continued the years-old ritual. He removed the helmet and looked at the sky to greet and thank his father. He touched the Indian flag with his bat handle as he was saying that this was for the country. 

Cricket comes to a full cicrle for him as Sachin played his last ODI game for India against Pakistan and his first game was also against Pakistan in 1989. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

Whatsapp logo