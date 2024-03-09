Advertisement

Rohit Sharma is ageing like a fine wine. Whether, it is T20s, ODIs, or the longest form of the game, Hitman is still a force to be reckoned with. However, with him about to turn 37 next month, the dreadful notion that leaves his fans and followers of cricket in general distraught is, how much more is left there in the tank. Following Team India's resounding win over England in the 5-match series, Rohit addressed the potential eventuality and gave an update regarding when he will retire and call it a career.

Also Read | Cricket world bows down to IND after they humble ENG 4-1 in Test series

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma going strong as a leader and as a batsman

Under his leadership, the indomitable India is building into an even more destructive unit. Rohit Sharma captained India to the ODI World Cup 2023 final and before that, he led the side to the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Moreover, when it comes to bilateral series, Team India always starts as favourites. His performance also has been top-notch in the meantime. While he has been delivering consistently for India for over a decade now, and though the Indian cricket fans cannot get enough of him, the gloomy day when he will call it a career is also approaching side by side. However, when it will arrive, only he knows but to ring the alarms he has given a hint about the grim call.

Advertisement

A 4⃣-1⃣ series win 🙌



BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. @JayShah presents the 🏆 to #TeamIndia Captain Rohit Sharma 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OwZ4YNua1o#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/KKpRaaGbOU — BCCI (@BCCI)

Also Read | R Ashwin oozes confidence after spectacular show against England

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma provides an update on potential retirement

Following the culmination of the Dharamsala Test, which India won in a ruthless fashion, by an innings and 64 runs, Rohit Sharma gave out his thoughts on retirement. He said there will come a day when he will realise that his skill has declined, and that would be the time when he will hang up his boots. However, concentrating on the present, Sharma mentioned that he's currently in the purple patch of his career.

Advertisement

"One day, when I wake up and feel, I am not good enough then I will retire straightaway but in the last few years I am playing the best cricket of my life".

Thus, there is no worry as of now, and considering he will be leading India in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, some magnificent moments from the bat of Rohit Sharma could be expected. Prior to that, there is IPL 2024, which is looming. It would be intriguing to see how Rohit Sharma will fare for Mumbai Indians this time when the weight of captaincy is off his shoulders.