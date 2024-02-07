English
January 27th, 2024

'One of the great knocks': Former India cricketer heaps praise on Ollie Pope for his gritty century

Ollie Pope scored a scintillating century on Day 3 of the 1st India vs England Test taking place in Hyderabad. Pope went unbeaten at 148 at the end of the day.

Prateek Arya
Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
Following a sizeable trail of 190 after the first innings, few would have given England the chance of making it back to the track. Moreover, when five wickets were down at Tea on Day 3, the threat of losing was seemingly looming over the visitors. However, Ollie Pope turned out to be the savior for England. 

3 things you need to know

  • Ollie Pope scored a magnificent century against India on Day 3 of the 1st India vs England Test
  • At stumps on Day 3, Pope had amassed a total of 148
  • England will start Day 4 at 316/6, carrying the lead of 126 runs

Ollie Pope going strongly in the opening Test

Pope left India spinners distraught with his consistent reverse sweeps, and kept on scoring according to the "Bazball" style of play. The luck also favored him at times but in the end for all that is worth, he took his side away from the immediate danger and gave England another sunrise to put up a fight. At Stumps on Day 3, Pope went unbeaten at 148, and England attained the lead of 126.

Pragyan Ojha showers praise on Ollie Pope

After witnessing Pope's exceptional play, former India cricketer, Pragyan Ojha praised the Englishman for showcasing grit and determination in the face of adversity. The 37-year-old referred to Pope's century as one of the best by an English player in India. He praised the batter for his tenacity and used the example of Kevin Pietersen's century in Mumbai to demonstrate its significance.

Ojha's comments came as Pope remained unbeaten on 148 from 208 balls in an innings that included 17 boundaries. The cricketer-turned-commentator explained to Cricbuzz:

“One of the great knocks by an Englishman in India. I had witnessed it in 2012 when Kevin Pietersen had smashed a century in Mumbai. He had played a big innings and took the match away from India’s grip. Today, they are placed in a similar scenario [like 2012].

"If Ollie Pope plays a session tomorrow, the way he is playing comfortably. Rehan Ahmed is also playing in a way that he’s not trying to find himself. So, anything can happen.”

Ojha continued:

“I want to say one thing about Ollie Pope. Always, when something new happens, then every time one wrong-headed person shows their willpower and then re-write history), he’s batted that way.

"It was not easy. He showed his discipline and grit. Playing at 148 not out, it’s a big thing. The way he single-handedly ran the game, a 126-run lead is too big. If they go a little ahead, then the Indian unit will have to think about it.”

January 27th, 2024

