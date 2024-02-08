Advertisement

Legendary Indian batsman, Sunil Gavaskar, hits out at the double standards related to pitches. Gavaskar is seemingly bemused by the critics, who claim that India's groundsmen purposely make pitches where batting becomes difficult while their groundsmen simply get it wrong.

3 things you need to know

India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the 2nd Test

The Test will go down as the shortest in the history of the sport

Sunil Gavaskar highlights the double standards related to pitches

Sunil Gavaskar hits out at the hypocrisy related to pitches

In a one-and-a-half-day encounter, India defeated South Africa by seven wickets at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The match saw 23 wickets fall on the first day, making it the shortest Test match in history to deliver a result.

Through a piece for Mid-Day, Gavaskar highlighted what the common belief around SENA countries is and hence slammed the opinionators for showcasing double standards.

“These kind of excuses that the curator got it wrong is typical of the SENA countries. When our curators make a dry pitch then it’s ‘chicanery’ as a former Australian skipper said last year after the Aussies had been walloped in the first two Test matches," wrote Gavaskar.

“So our groundsmen do it deliberately, but their groundsmen just get it wrong. It’s like before the third country umpires came in, where decisions by their umpires were excused as ‘human error’ while our umpires were cheats and ‘Delhi Butchers’ and all such derogatory headlines," Gavaskar added.

“In about three weeks another Test series starts with a country that has the biggest whining and moaning media in sport. Anything that doesn’t suit their team will be criticised and allegations will fly thick and fast,” Gavaskar added.

India will play England in a five-match Test series beginning January 25. In a two-match Test series, India recently held South Africa to a 1-1 tie. After MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma became the second Indian skipper to avoid a Test series defeat in South Africa.