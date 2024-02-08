English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

'Decisions by their umpires were ‘human error’ but our umpires were named ‘Delhi Butchers’: Gavaskar

Gavaskar is seemingly bemused by the critics, who claim that India's groundsmen purposely make pitches while their groundsmen simply get it wrong.

Prateek Arya
Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA countries
Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA countries | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Legendary Indian batsman, Sunil Gavaskar, hits out at the double standards related to pitches. Gavaskar is seemingly bemused by the critics, who claim that India's groundsmen purposely make pitches where batting becomes difficult while their groundsmen simply get it wrong.

3 things you need to know

  • India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in the 2nd Test
  • The Test will go down as the shortest in the history of the sport
  • Sunil Gavaskar highlights the double standards related to pitches

Also Read | Riyan Parag joins elite list with second fastest century of Ranji Trophy

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar hits out at the hypocrisy related to pitches

In a one-and-a-half-day encounter, India defeated South Africa by seven wickets at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The match saw 23 wickets fall on the first day, making it the shortest Test match in history to deliver a result.

Advertisement

Through a piece for Mid-Day, Gavaskar highlighted what the common belief around SENA countries is and hence slammed the opinionators for showcasing double standards.

“These kind of excuses that the curator got it wrong is typical of the SENA countries. When our curators make a dry pitch then it’s ‘chicanery’ as a former Australian skipper said last year after the Aussies had been walloped in the first two Test matches," wrote Gavaskar.

Advertisement

“So our groundsmen do it deliberately, but their groundsmen just get it wrong. It’s like before the third country umpires came in, where decisions by their umpires were excused as ‘human error’ while our umpires were cheats and ‘Delhi Butchers’ and all such derogatory headlines," Gavaskar added.

“In about three weeks another Test series starts with a country that has the biggest whining and moaning media in sport. Anything that doesn’t suit their team will be criticised and allegations will fly thick and fast,” Gavaskar added.

Advertisement

India will play England in a five-match Test series beginning January 25. In a two-match Test series, India recently held South Africa to a 1-1 tie. After MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma became the second Indian skipper to avoid a Test series defeat in South Africa. 

Advertisement

Published January 8th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago

  3. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. Rupee awaits US treasury yields, RBI’s comments on liquidity

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Days After Harda Incident, 6 Firecracker Factories Sealed in Indore

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement