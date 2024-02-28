Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah all set for a return in Dharamshala Test, KL Rahul still uncertain - Reports

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set for a return in the final IND vs ENG Test in Dharamshala, while an unfortunate KL Rahul update has also come.

Pavitra Shome
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket in the IND vs ENG Test match | Image: BCCI
Team India will be up for a battle against Egland when they reach Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala for the ultimate Test match of the series. The Men in Blue have won the series with a 3-1 sweep after clinching the win in the Ranchi Test. India won the series without having the top draws like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah and will be confident ahead of the 5th Test match. Ahead of the ultimate clash, a top player of the team will be heading back into the team, but another top player's status remains dubious.

Also Read: Bayern Munich designates Indian legend Virat Kohli as Manuel Neuer's cross-sport counterpart

Jasprit Bumrah could return ahead of Dharamshala Test, KL Rahul's status still uncertain  

Ahead of the final Test match between India and England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, reports mention that ace pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah would make a return in the final IND vs ENG Test match. Bumrah was rested ahead of the Ranchi Test as he competed in all three Test matches, leading to Akash Deep making his Test Cricket debut, and he put up a solid showcase with the ball. As per reports from Cricbuzz, the pace spearhead may return for the Test match in HPCA Stadium. 

India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the 2nd IND vs ENG Test match in Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI

However, uncertainty still surrounds around KL Rahul's situation. Reports mention that the injured KL has not made a full recovery, and the NCA and BCCI management have jetted him off to London in order to visit a specialist doctor and undergo treatment. Rahul, the specialist batter, was ruled out of the fourth Test due to his fitness concern, and he may not be available in the Final Test match of the IND vs ENG Test series.

India's KL Rahul walks off after losing his wicket in the 1st IND vs ENG Test match in Hyderabad | Image: BCCI

Also Read: NZ superstar Kane Williamson welcomes his third child, a baby girl with partner Sarah Raheem

KL Rahul's unavailability may not haunt Team India as the squad has credible batters who have risen up to the occasion. Youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal could handle the final Test match of the series.

While Rahul may not return for the Test series, he could be back before the IPL 2024 season commences. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead the Lucknow Super Giants and will also make the case for himself to be in the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

