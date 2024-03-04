Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand security team arrives in Pakistan

A security delegation of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has reached Pakistan to carry out a reconnaissance of the arrangements for the Kiwi side's tour in April to play a T20 series.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PAK vs NZ
PAK vs NZ | Image:AP
The delegation, which includes two members of the NZC and an independent security expert, arrived in Pakistan at the weekend to visit Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

The five matches of New Zealand are scheduled to be played at Lahore and Rawalpindi in mid-April.

"The security delegation will visit the match venues, hotels where teams will stay and also get briefings from government and security officials on the security plan for the visitors," a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The delegation also includes the CEO of the New Zealand Players Association.

The New Zealand team had returned home in September 2021 without playing a match of its white-ball series in Pakistan after their government ordered them to come back after getting knowledge about a credible threat against the squad.

New Zealand, which is expected to be depleted by the absence of key players due to the Indian Premier League taking place at the same time, is scheduled to arrive on April 14, with the first T20I match scheduled to be played on April 18.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

