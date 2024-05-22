Advertisement

Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan faced heavy criticism on social media after a video of him using dollar bills to wipe off sweat went viral. Controversies frequently seem to surround the Pakistan cricket team, and incidents like this illustrate why. In the video, as Azam Khan wiped the sweat from his forehead, Pakistan captain Babar Azam could be heard teasing him while recording the scene.

Azam Khan slammed for insensitive act

Fans on social media found the act by the Pakistani cricketers insensitive and unacceptable. Note, that Pakistan as a country has received multiple bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the past few years. If the IMF doesn't provide the bailout to Pakistan, the country will default and go bankrupt. Pakistan is also a country with millions of people struggling below the poverty line.

Amid the struggles back home, Azam Khan's video of wiping sweat with dollar bills has created a lot of buzz on social media. Fans are criticizing the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter for not valuing the money that many in his own country sacrifice their lives for.

In the video, Babar asks Azam, "Abba, kya hua hai? Garmi hai? (What happened? Is it hot?)". Khan responds, "Bahot zyada garmi hai (it's too hot)", and proceeds to wipe his sweat with British currency notes. Babar and others can be heard laughing at Azam's actions. The video has been widely condemned on social media, with many branding it as 'shameless'.

Babar ne aba bol diya ab azam khan ko sab ne yehi bolna hai 😂#BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/rHG5d0nTTy — Urooj Jawed🇵🇰 (@uroojjawed12)

Pakistani, awam, like you are really a bunch of insensitive jerks. People are dying due to food shortage in Pakistan, and this guy, instead of donating money to them, is paying for interet wifi and expensive mobile while sitting under a roof and mocking poor people. https://t.co/rU1Thdfiai — Awais Edits 🇵🇰 (@Inqalab22)

@wwasay @Rizzvi73 what is this behavior of Pakistani cricketers?

People in Pakistan are craving for daily needs of roti and cricketers are shamelessly posting such videos. https://t.co/298JYtJDON — Deepak Sonar (@deepaksonar911)

Azam Khan and the Pakistan cricket team are all set to lock horns against England in a T20I series starting May 22. The four-match series will serve as a warm-up for both teams ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Both England and Pakistan are the finalists of the last T20 World Cup.