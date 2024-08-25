sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Pakistan really are in a mess': Michael Vaughan's Blunt Take On Pakistan's Shambolic Loss To BAN

Published 22:24 IST, August 25th 2024

'Pakistan really are in a mess': Michael Vaughan's Blunt Take On Pakistan's Shambolic Loss To BAN

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, who remains ever-active on social media has chimed in with his assessment about Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Michael Vaughan on Pakistan's loss to Bangladesh
Michael Vaughan on Pakistan's loss to Bangladesh | Image: screengrab/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:24 IST, August 25th 2024