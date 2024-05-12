Advertisement

Pakistan's former captain Younis Khan, who led them to their only World T20 title in 2009, has advised Babar Azam and other seniors like Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman to be in sync with the requirements of modern cricket.

Speaking at a function in Karachi on Friday, Younis said that the players must be prepared to bat at any position in the T20 format. Similarly, the bowlers must be ready to bowl in a pressure situation.

"I think our top-order batters like Babar, Rizwan, Fakhar need to now start working on their strike rates and make better use of the power play," Younis said.

His former national team colleague Rashid Latif believes that the changes in captaincy have spoilt the environment in the Pakistan dressing room.

"I don't think Babar should have expected the white ball captaincy again after the board removed Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain after just one series," he said on his YouTube channel.

Rashid had also said that when Shaheen was made T20 captain last year, the fast bowler should not have taken the captaincy and should have supported Babar instead.

Pakistan's new head coach, Gary Kirsten, takes over the reign following a shock first-ever T20 International defeat to Ireland.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to meet with the players in Dublin and have a hard talk with some of the senior men.

The defeat to Ireland on Friday comes after Pakistan managed a 2-2 result in the recent T20I series at home against a depleted New Zealand outfit.

Kirsten, who has guided the Indian team to the 2011 World Cup triumph, will have his task cut out as he looks to restore normalcy in the dressing room.

His experience of working with players from the sub-continent while with the Indian team and now in the Indian Premier League should help him.

Pakistan are yet to announce their 15-member T20 World Cup squad.