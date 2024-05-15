Advertisement

Pakistan is all set to start their tour of Ireland with the third of their three match T20I series from today as they start their build up to the T20 World Cup 2024. So, far it is 1-1 the series, and today's match will decide who will win the series. Thus, an intriguing encounter is set to take place. Ahead of the start of the match, let's get hold of the live streaming details of the PAK vs IRE match.

Where will Pakistan vs Ireland match be held?

The 3rd T20I international of the series between Pakistan and Ireland will be held at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland.

When will Pakistan vs Ireland match be played?

The third T20I international of Pakistan vs Ireland series will be played on Tuesday, May 14 at 3 PM local time. (7 PM PKT, 7:30 PM IST)

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live telecast in India?

The third T20I international of Pakistan vs Ireland does not have a television broadcast partner in India.

Also Read | Rayudu and Harbhajan highlight how Gambhir made KKR a winning team

Advertisement

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the third match of Pakistan vs Ireland T20 Series live streaming in India on the Fancode App and website.

Advertisement

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, the third match of the Pakistan vs Ireland T20 series Live Streaming on Tapmad. The live broadcast of third T20I will take place on Ten Sports.

Advertisement

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming in Middle East and North Africa?

People in Middle East and North Africa countries can watch the third match of Pakistan vs Ireland T20 series live streaming on Etisalat. The PAK vs IRE match will start at 6:00 PM Dubai Times.

Advertisement

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming in USA?

The Pakistan vs Ireland the third match of T20 live streaming in USA will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel. The PAK vs IRE match will start at 10:00 am EST.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gambhir rips apart De Villiers & KP over Hardik's criticism

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming in the UK?

The Pakistan vs Ireland the third match of T20 live streaming in UK will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel. The PAK vs IRE match will start at 3:00 pm BST.

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming in Australia?

The Pakistan vs Ireland the third match of T20 live streaming in Australia will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel. The PAK vs IRE match will start at 12:00 am on Saturday in Australia.