Pakistan is all set to start their tour of Ireland with the first of their three match T20I series from today as they start their build up to the T20 World Cup 2024. This will mark the first time in more than a decade that the two nations will play a series between one another.

Pakistan and skipper Babar Azam see this as a key first step as they ramp up their efforts to be perfectly in place for the T20 World Cup. However, their returning pacer Mohammed Amir is set to miss the first match of the series due to VISA issues.

Where will Pakistan vs Ireland match be held?

The first T20I international of the series between Pakistan and Ireland will be held at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland.

When will Pakistan vs Ireland match be played?

The first T20I international of Pakistan vs Ireland series will be played on Friday, May 10th at 3 PM local time. (7 PM PKT, 7:30 PM IST)

How do I watch Pakistan vs Ireland T20 series in India?

The first T20I international of Pakistan vs Ireland does not have a television broadcast partner in India.

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland T20 series live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the first match of Pakistan vs Ireland T20 Series live streaming in India on the Fancode App and website.

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live T20 Series streaming in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, the first match of the Pakistan vs Ireland T20 series Live Streaming on Tapmad. The live broadcast of first T20I will take place on Ten Sports.

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland T20 Series live streaming in Middle East and North Africa?

People in Middle East and North Africa countries can watch the first match of Pakistan vs Ireland T20 series live streaming on Etisalat.

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland T20 Series live streaming in USA?

The Pakistan vs Ireland the first match of T20 live streaming in USA will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel.

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming in the UK?

The Pakistan vs Ireland the first match of T20 live streaming in UK will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel.

How to watch Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming in Australia?

The Pakistan vs Ireland the first match of T20 live streaming in Australia will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel.