×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Pandya begins high-profile Mumbai Indians captaincy stint against former team Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya will aim to build on the rich legacy of his predecessor Rohit Sharma when he begins his Mumbai Indians captaincy stint with a match against Gujarat Titans, a team that the star all-rounder himself marshalled over last two seasons, in the IPL here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Hardik Pandya will aim to build on the rich legacy of his predecessor Rohit Sharma when he begins his Mumbai Indians captaincy stint with a match against Gujarat Titans, a team that the star all-rounder himself marshalled over last two seasons, in the IPL here on Sunday.

Such are the professional ways of IPL that Pandya, having led Titans to the title and runners-up finish in the previous two seasons, has gone to back to the Mumbai Indians where he made a name for himself.

Advertisement

The tournament also marks Pandya's comeback from a 'freak' ankle injury he picked up in the middle of the ODI World Cup in October.

The form of the injury-prone all-rounder with both bat and ball will be closely tracked in the tournament that precedes the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean. With Pandya moving on to the other side, Titans will be led by Shubman Gill, who assumes the responsibility with very little captaincy experience.

Advertisement

Mumbai have been grappling with fitness issues to their key players including star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to get fitness clearance from NCA.

Left-arm pacers Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka are already ruled out of the IPL while new recruit Gerald Coetzee, nursing a groin injury, might not be available for the first few games.

Advertisement

Having led Mumbai to as many as five IPL titles, India skipper Rohit will be turning up as a player this season and would be expected to hit top form ahead of the ICC event in June.

Another player whose performance will be scrutinised is Ishan Kishan, who will have a point to prove after losing his BCCI central contract for defying the Board's diktat on domestic cricket.

Advertisement

The southpaw, who missed the entire Test series against England, preferred to train on his own for the IPL and did not turn for his state side Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. The fight for the wicket-keeper batter's slot in the World Cup squad will be intense and Kishan needs to be at the top of his game over the next two months.

Besides Pandya, Mohammad Nabi and Romario Shepherd are the other quality all-round options Mumbai possess.

Advertisement

Domestic players like Akash Madhwal and Nehal Wadhera will be looking to build on their performances of the previous season.

On the Titans' front, Gill has been tasked to ensure that the team maintains the remarkable consistency it showed in its first two seasons. Gill could be one of the future leaders for India but for that to happen, he must prove himself on the IPL stage.

Advertisement

He was the leading run-getter last season and the franchise would be hoping that captaincy doesn't impact his batting in anyway.

Titans are bound to miss the services of Mohammed Shami, who recently underwent a surgery to repair Achillies tendon and will be back only in the second half of the year.

Advertisement

The return of trump card Rashid Khan from a back surgery is a massive boost for Titans. The Afghanistan spinner made his comeback in the series against Ireland last week. Among the new joinees, left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson and Azmatullah Omarazai, will be looking to make a mark in the world's biggest T20 league. Squads: Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan, Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Sushant Mishra, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

Advertisement

Match starts 7.30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kashmiri Shawls

Kashmiri Fabrics

a few seconds ago
Holi 2024

Quick e-commerce

2 minutes ago
Apple Watch

Apple Layoffs

3 minutes ago
The Federal Reserve

Fed rate cut outlook

3 minutes ago
Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested

Brown Sugar Seized

3 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi self-help groups

4 minutes ago
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

New Ac Launches

9 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

11 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

13 minutes ago
ABB India share price surge

ABB India’s Peenya campus

14 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

16 minutes ago
Housefull 5

Housefull 5 Update

19 minutes ago
Jyothika and Suriya

Jyotika's Fun Banter

21 minutes ago
The Unprecedented Election Year For The World

Election Year

22 minutes ago
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance

Delhi Metro Viral Dance

25 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Crew

26 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

28 minutes ago
Prabhas on his moniker

Spirit Shoot Update

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo