  • ‘Par Excellence’: Veteran R Ashwin Highlights Team India’s Key Advantage During the Sri Lanka ODIs

Published 14:22 IST, August 9th 2024

‘Par Excellence’: Veteran R Ashwin Highlights Team India’s Key Advantage During the Sri Lanka ODIs

Veteran India cricketer R Ashwin point out the positives of the Men in Blue's campaign against Sri Lanka in the ODI, which ended up in a loss for the visitors.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Team India
Rohit Sharma shares a light moment with bowler Axar Patel as they celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage during the first ODI cricket match | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
14:22 IST, August 9th 2024