Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Para-athlete Amir bowls better with his leg than youtuber Elvish Yadav: Who is the real Khiladi?

Specially abled Amir Hussain demonstrates superior bowling skills using his leg compared to YouTuber Elvish Yadav, showcasing exceptional talent & determination

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Amir Hussain and Elvish Yadav
Amir Hussain and Elvish Yadav | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The famous Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar inaugurated the first Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). Amir Hussain Lone, a para-cricketer, was kindly invited by Sachin to bowl the first ball of the match.  The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 kicked off in style at Thane's Dadaji Kondadev Stadium, drawing a star-studded array of notables from various disciplines for its maiden game.

Also Read: Even Tendulkar is frustrated: Elvish Yadav displays poor bowling-WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar in awe of Amir Hussain’s bowling skills

During the exhibition match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar showcased his versatile skills by taking on the role of wicket-keeper. Alongside him, Amir Hussain Lone, who faced the challenge of batting despite losing both arms in a tragic sawmill accident, was given the opportunity to showcase his unique talent in bowling. Sachin, stationed behind the stumps, couldn't help but admire Lone's remarkable bowling technique, offering praise for his resilience and determination.

Amir Hussain Lone's bowling ability surprised everyone by outperforming Elvish Yadav's during a recent cricket match. Lone lost both of his arms in a horrible accident, yet he overcame great obstacles to succeed on the pitch with talent and drive. In sharp comparison to Yadav's performance, his capacity for adaptation and success in the face of difficulty highlighted the erratic character of athletics. True skill transcends expectations and physical restrictions, as seen by Lone's resilience and perfection in bowling, leaving spectators in awe.

Also Read: Tendulkar congratulates Ashwin and Bairstow on reaching 100th Tests
Tendulkar's unique invitation to Lone for the ISPL event led to this incredible partnership between the former Indian cricket player and Lone. Their relationship began at a meeting in Kashmir, where Tendulkar was profoundly impacted by Lone's inspirational tale. Tendulkar had been following Lone's improvement attentively over the months, seeing him as a real inspiration.

Lone and his family were welcomed at the ISPL opening ceremony, which showcased his incredible path of triumphing against hardship. Lone shows incredible perseverance in the face of adversity, utilising his neck and shoulders to handle the cricket bat. He was initially exposed to the world of para cricket in 2013 by a teacher, who also gave him a platform to demonstrate his extraordinary skills on the cricket pitch.

With luminaries from every sector coming together and breaking down boundaries, the ISPL launch showcased the unifying power of sports beyond its gloss and glitter. As the tournament got began, the sounds of this star-studded opening reverberated, setting the stage for exciting cricket matches and memories that would live in the memory for days to come.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Whatsapp logo