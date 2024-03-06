×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone elated after visiting Gujarat Giants’ WPL squad

Amir Hussain Lone was in Bengaluru to meet the Gujarat Giants’ squad and watch them play at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Amir Hussain Lone
Amir Hussain Lone | Image:Special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Women’s Premier League, which is in its second season, is nothing short of a celebration. Among the teams participating is the Gujarat Giants, which had a special guest Amir Hussain Lone during the game against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Para-cricketer Amir, the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir team, is supported by the Adani Group. He was in Bengaluru to meet the Gujarat Giants’ squad and watch them play at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. An excited Amir said, “This is the first time I am visiting the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and I am very happy Gujarat Giants invited me. The squad has good players.”

The 34-year-old, who idolises Virat Kohli, said he was happy to have met the squad. He said, “Tarannum Pathan is my favourite. It was nice to talk cricket with her.”

The visit would remain one of his fondest memories, he said, noting that WPL was a great platform for budding cricketers. Speaking about the support he received, Amir said, “I would like to thank the Adani Group and Dr. Priti Adani. They stood by me at a very tough time in my career, and I am very grateful for their help.”

“It was nice to have Amir visit us. His story is a huge source of inspiration. It was quite memorable for the team to interact with him. I am glad the Adani Group is supporting him because such an initiative and intent is encouraging. I wish him the best for the future and hope he continues to lead from the front,” said Gujarat Giants’ mentor Mithali Raj.

“Amir’s story touched all our hearts, and Gujarat Giants is delighted we could have him at WPL. It was an emotional moment for all of us to listen to his story. Amir has all our support and we hope to see him break more glass ceilings,” said Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline.

Gujarat Giants have finished their games in Bengaluru and will move base to New Delhi, where the second half of the tournament will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Captained by Australian Beth Mooney, the Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on 6 March.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

