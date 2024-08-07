Published 18:05 IST, August 7th 2024

IND vs SL: Riyan Parag takes 3 on debut as Sri Lanka score 248 for 7 against India

All-rounder Riyan Parag took 3 for 54 on debut but Sri Lanka still managed a competitive 248 for 7 riding on Avishka Fernando's composed 96 and Kusal Mendis's well-compiled 59 in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.