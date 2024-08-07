sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 18:05 IST, August 7th 2024

IND vs SL: Riyan Parag takes 3 on debut as Sri Lanka score 248 for 7 against India

All-rounder Riyan Parag took 3 for 54 on debut but Sri Lanka still managed a competitive 248 for 7 riding on Avishka Fernando's composed 96 and Kusal Mendis's well-compiled 59 in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Riyan Parag took three wickets in the 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka
Riyan Parag took three wickets in the 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:05 IST, August 7th 2024