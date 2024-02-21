Advertisement

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma presented their good news to the entire world. The couple took to social media to announce that they have been blessed with a baby boy, and they have named him "Akaay." The information flourished like a green bay tree, and following that wishes from different corners of the world, across various strata of society have showered on the parents of the newborn.

Tennis great Boris Becker congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have already been inundated with wishes, the flow is continuous and some of the biggest lumineers from the sporting world are joining in with their wish. The recent addition is from the section of Lawn Tennis. Former World No.1 Boris Becker has congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma via social media.

The 6-time Grand Slam champion has written, "Many congratulations to you and particularly to your wife for the good news."

Many congratulations to you and particularly to your wife for the good news !!! https://t.co/Zqc5f83izv — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) February 21, 2024

It was rumoured for weeks and Ab de Villers had already spilled the beans

The rumours of Anushka Sharma being pregnant were making rounds for several weeks. However, the speculations became further rife when Virat Kohli opted out of the Test series against England. Prior to that, the couple did not turn up at the Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony, which also added fuel to the fire. However, the biggest hint was dropped by Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers. The ex-South African captain spilled the beans through his official YouTube channel. But he was made to retract his statement later on. Looking back, one could dwell that De Villers was right all along.



This is the second time Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have become parents. Their first child, Vamika, was born in 2021.