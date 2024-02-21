Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:06 IST

'Particularly to your wife..': Boris Becker's VIRAL message to Virat Kohli on birth of son Akaay

Tennis great Boris Becket has congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma following the birth of their newborn child "Akaay." Read the message sent by Becket.

Republic Sports Desk
Boris Becker's wish to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Boris Becker's wish to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image:AP
On Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma presented their good news to the entire world. The couple took to social media to announce that they have been blessed with a baby boy, and they have named him "Akaay." The information flourished like a green bay tree, and following that wishes from different corners of the world, across various strata of society have showered on the parents of the newborn.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar's gracious reaction as Virat & Anushka welcome Akaay

Tennis great Boris Becker congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have already been inundated with wishes, the flow is continuous and some of the biggest lumineers from the sporting world are joining in with their wish. The recent addition is from the section of Lawn Tennis. Former World No.1 Boris Becker has congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma via social media.

The 6-time Grand Slam champion has written, "Many congratulations to you and particularly to your wife for the good news."

Also Read | Australia become first-ever team in history to register poor record

It was rumoured for weeks and Ab de Villers had already spilled the beans

The rumours of Anushka Sharma being pregnant were making rounds for several weeks. However, the speculations became further rife when Virat Kohli opted out of the Test series against England. Prior to that, the couple did not turn up at the Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony, which also added fuel to the fire. However, the biggest hint was dropped by Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers. The ex-South African captain spilled the beans through his official YouTube channel. But he was made to retract his statement later on. Looking back, one could dwell that De Villers was right all along.


This is the second time Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have become parents. Their first child, Vamika, was born in 2021. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 16:11 IST

