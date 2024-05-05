Advertisement

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has thrown down a bold challenge ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to be held in the USA and West Indies.

As an Australian who recently led his country to a record 6th ODI World Cup title, Pat Cummins in a way has confronted other teams in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, including India, saying he doesn't care about who reaches the knockouts but he is confident that Australia will definitely be there to compete.

Pat Cummins challenges India and other powerhouses

In an interview with CNBC Awaaz, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins shared his picks for the top four teams in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, showcasing confidence in Australia while leaving the rest up to chance.

During the interview, which took place after a promotional event in Mumbai, Pat Cummins was asked to name his top four teams for the T20 World Cup 2024. Without hesitation, he singled out Australia as a definite contender. However, when pressed by the interviewer to select the remaining three teams for the knockout stages, Cummins displayed his nonchalant attitude by simply stating, "Don't care, you can pick any of them."

Only this guy can end SRH's trophy drought https://t.co/KAK60NFrmr pic.twitter.com/s9T2BxFp28 — busted timberfake (Pat Cummins ka parivar) (@no18lastkissfan)

Currently in Mumbai for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, Pat Cummins has been leading his team with confidence throughout the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Under his captaincy, SRH has so far remained in contention for the IPL playoffs.

After the IPL 2024 season, Pat Cummins will join the Australian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 2 to 29. Cummins will play under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh in the competition.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa



