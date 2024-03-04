Advertisement

Two days before the commencement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season, Haris Rauf's central contract was terminated due to his refusal to participate in the three-match Test series against Australia, which Pakistan ultimately lost 0-3 in January.

Also Read: 'It DOESN'T MATTER WHO YOU ARE': Michael Vaughan's scathing review of England's display in India

Advertisement

Haris Rauf's contract may be restored

A source within the PCB revealed that Rauf has filed an appeal seeking the restoration of his central contract, which is currently under review by the legal team. The source expressed optimism that the appeal might be accepted and Rauf's contract reinstated.

Advertisement

"There are chances that the appeal might be accepted, and his contract restored,” the source said.

Currently sidelined from the PSL due to a dislocated shoulder sustained during the third match while playing for Lahore Qalandars, Haris Rauf's absence has been notable.

Advertisement

Despite opting out of the Test series in Australia, Haris Rauf participated in the Big Bash League around the same time. Nevertheless, the PCB included him in the five-match T20I series in New Zealand. His last match for Pakistan was the fourth T20I of the same series in Christchurch.

The PCB took additional action by suspending the issuance of NOCs to Haris Rauf for foreign leagues until June of the current year. The source mentioned that Rauf had submitted his appeal through his lawyer, providing a comprehensive statement detailing the circumstances that prevented him from participating in the Tests in Australia.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'WHY WAS Bumrah RESTED? Bowling 23 overs in entire game is not tiring': Gavaskar asks Team India

The PCB however is not happy with the comments made by one of Haris Rauf's PSL franchise owner Sameen Rana, according to the source.

Advertisement

Sameen Rana in an interview to a leading cricket website blasted the board for taking action against Rauf and said the timing of that announcement was unnecessary.

"Rauf's our premier bowler, our highest wicket-taker after Shaheen Afridi. To publicly humiliate him and issue a press release announcing the termination of his central contract, I have never seen this happen anywhere," Rana had said in the interview.

Advertisement

"I would never treat my employees like that. The employee at least has the right for you to call, email or message them. None of that happened with Rauf, and it was pathetic. It was really poor management,” Rana had added.

