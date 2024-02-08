Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board have confirmed that it has decided to end its association with its foreign coaches Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick with immediate effect. It comes on the heels of Pakistan's poor campaign in the ODI World Cup in India which could not qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan have also struggled to produce desired results in Test cricket and ODIs since their appointment. So eventually the PCB decided to amicably part ways with the coaches. It has been learned from a senior official of the board that PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf and chief operating officer Salman Naseer would now finalise the end of the agreement with the trio.

Pakistan have failed to fire in the Asia Cup as well as the ODI World Cup, finishing in lowly positions in both the tournaments. The trio decided to take vacations after they returned to Lahore from the ODI World Cup in India and were told of PCB's decision during that time.

"Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket. Three roles over five years, I am proud of what's been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches, and staff," Bradburn posted on social media.

"After some consultations since Mickey is already with Derbyshire and Puttick and Bradburn have found new assignments it was decided to end the matter amicably and release them from their contracts," a PCB official was quoted as saying by PTI.

PCB couldn't force Arthur, Bradburn and Puttick to work at NCA

PCB wanted Arthur, Bradburn and Puttick to take responsibility at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after a forgettable World Cup campaign debacle but they couldn't do so as there wasn't a clause in their respective contracts that could force them into signing up for any role other than the ones they were originally hired for.

Puttick, who was the batting coach, had told Pakistan Cricket Board that he was taking up the role of Afghanistan's batting coach while Bradburn wanted to work as the head coach of English county side, Glamorgan. Arthur is already working as the head coach of Derbyshire.

After losing to Australia in the Test series, Pakistan will now play New Zealand in a five-match T20I series.