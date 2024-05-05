Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Team has once again come under the lens of netizens as the Babar Azam-led side is being trolled for their board's unconventional approach. The Pakistan Cricket Board or the PCB organised a video call between the men's team's newly-appointed head coach Gary Kirsten and the players. Pakistan players were seen speaking to Gary Kirsten via a video call ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: 'He has a lot to learn...': David Miller shows support for struggling Shubman Gill after RCB loss

Advertisement

PCB trolled by netizens

Gary Kirsten is currently in India, where he is fulfilling his responsibilities as batting coach of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. Kirsten was recently appointed the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men's team for a period of two years.

Advertisement

However, rather than waiting for Gary Kirsten to meet the players personally, the PCB organised a video call to complete the ritual. The incident sparked a flurry of memes on social media with netizens trolling the Pakistan team for PCB's lack of effort in making Kirsten available for a physical meeting with the team.

Just Pakistan things! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DOQLjiOpH7 — Sports With Bros (@brosswb)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Babar Azam will lead the team in the marquee ICC tournament, slated to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after RCB vs GT

Advertisement

Pakistan finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup held in Australia. England won the tournament after defeating Pakistan in the final.

Meanwhile, the PCB has announced a cash reward of USD 100,000 for each player if Pakistan manages to win the T20 World Cup 2024.

Advertisement

"Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi announced to give 100,000 dollars prize to every player for winning the T20 World Cup," the PCB posted on social media.