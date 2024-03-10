×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

‘PHENOMENAL ACHIEVEMENT’: Stuart Broad hails James Anderson's historic 700-wicket milestone in Tests

Stuart Broad lauds James Anderson's historic 700-wicket milestone in Tests as a phenomenal achievement, acknowledging his exceptional contribution to the sport.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
England's James Anderson celebrates after taking a wicket against India in a Test match | Image: BCCI
India won handily by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test match between India and England, which took place at Dharamsala on March 7-9, 2024. England elected to bat first and amassed a score of 218 in their opening innings, with Zak Crawley leading the way with 79 runs. Kuldeep Yadav, who got an amazing 5 wickets while giving-up 72 runs, was India's standout player. India responded by amassing an enormous 477 in their opening innings, driven by centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and backed up by 57 from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite Joe Root's heroic 84 in the second innings, England was bowled out for 195 as Ashwin and Kuldeep claimed vital wickets. Kuldeep Yadav won Player of the Match for his great performance, which highlighted India's series victory, while Yashasvi Jaiswal won Player of the Series for his remarkable batting efforts. India won 4-1 to secure the five-match Test series.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test stars

Stuart Broad lauds James Anderson for his incredible feat during India tour

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad recently praised his old colleague James Anderson, praising his most recent achievement and said that Anderson's legacy would stand unrivalled for some time to come. Broad, 37, stressed how crucial it is to acknowledge Anderson's extraordinary consistency in making batters pay for his 20-year career of spectacular play.

On the third day of the fifth Test match between India and England at Dharamsala, history was made as Anderson became the first pace bowler and just the third player overall to reach the incredible milestone of 700 Test wickets. In the midst of the joyous occasion, Anderson's parents were present at the location, providing their resolute backing as their son defeated Kuldeep Yadav to achieve the landmark.

Stuart Broad pondered Anderson's monumental accomplishment and the importance of recognising his outstanding achievements to the sport in his piece written for The Daily Mail. Stuart Broad wrote: 

“It’s a phenomenal achievement and not one I can see another fast bowler matching. When people talk about Jimmy, they mention the dedication and the mental resilience to keep driving forward, and obviously, you don’t play until you’re 41 without that but this is now the time we should just marvel at his skill, really, because that is what it has taken to get that many wickets in different conditions, challenging the best batters in the world for more than 20 years.”

"It’s a shame in a way that he will not be able to remember joining the elite company of Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan for slightly better reasons in the sense that his moment came in a bit of a thumping at the end of a long tour for England."

Also Read: I am full of admiration for India's bench strength: Ben Stokes

Even though James Anderson had an excellent game and took two significant wickets throughout the match in Dharamshala, India won by an innings and 64 runs. Following their loss in the first Test of the series in Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma and his team showed incredible resiliency to win the next four games in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamshala, finishing with a decisive 4-1 series score in their advantage.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

