Advertisement

As the dust settles on the pulsating Test series between India and England, it's time to dissect the performances of players who either ascended to new heights or found themselves grappling with a downturn in their fortunes. With India sealing an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, individual performances have played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative.

Here's a closer look at three players whose stock soared and three others who saw a decline in their standing throughout the IND vs ENG series.

Advertisement

Superstars:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal's emergence as a promising talent in the Indian cricketing landscape took a significant leap forward in the IND vs ENG Test series. The young batsman showcased remarkable composure and technique, anchoring crucial innings for India when the team needed stability. Jaiswal has scored two double-centuries in the series thus far and is currently the top run-scorer.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the Indian squad raised eyebrows initially, but the talented batsman seized the opportunity with both hands. Khan's gritty performances with the bat, coupled with his astute shot selection and temperament under pressure, provided India with vital runs in crucial junctures of the series.

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel's steady rise in the Indian cricketing circuit received a significant boost during the IND vs ENG Test series. The young wicketkeeper-batsman showcased his prowess behind the stumps, effecting crucial dismissals and displaying impeccable glovework throughout the series. Jurel's batting contributions lower down the order further highlighted his utility to the team, earning him praise for his all-round abilities.

Duds:

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar's struggles to make an impact in the IND vs ENG Test series were evident as he failed to capitalize on the opportunities presented to him. The promising batsman's inability to convert starts into substantial scores raised concerns about his consistency and ability to perform under pressure at the international level.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's underwhelming performances in the series came as a disappointment to fans and pundits alike. The talented middle-order batsman failed to make significant contributions with the bat, struggling to assert his authority against England's bowling attack. Iyer was later released from the squad owing to injury concerns.

Advertisement

KS Bharat

KS Bharat's stint in the IND vs ENG Test series was marred by inconsistency and missed opportunities. The wicketkeeper-batsman failed to leave a lasting impression with either the bat or the gloves, raising questions about his suitability for the international arena. Bharat's lackluster performances highlighted the depth of competition for his position in the Indian squad.

Advertisement

As the series draws to a close, the performances of these players serve as valuable lessons for both individuals and the team as a whole. The fifth and final Test match between India and England is scheduled to take place in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.