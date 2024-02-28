Advertisement

Considered by many to be one of the greatest cricket players of all time, Sachin Tendulkar is renowned for his extraordinary abilities on and off the pitch. Across the country, his achievements are well appreciated because of his remarkable impact on the sport. Along with his family, he just set out on a wonderful trip to Jammu & Kashmir.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals how PM inspired him to visit Jammu & Kashmir

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar revealed a touching insight into his trip to Jammu & Kashmir, highlighting the significant influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks. Tendulkar reminisced about the grandeur of the snow-covered country in a post that included a video and thanked the residents for their gracious welcome.

Tendulkar emphasised that Prime Minister Modi had encouraged him to discover the many treasures of India in his reflections on their talk. Motivated by this idea, Tendulkar called on people to travel to Jammu & Kashmir, which he called "a precious jewel of Incredible India," as well as from other parts of India. Tendulkar also praised the artistry of the Kashmir Willow bats, presenting them as prime examples of 'Made in India' goods. With his support, Tendulkar helped raise awareness of local handicrafts and tourism on a worldwide level while also highlighting the natural beauty of Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality.



Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially… pic.twitter.com/tHp6XjG5iW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar has incredible stats with bat

Sachin Tendulkar, a right-handed batsman, has left an indelible mark in the cricketing world with his extraordinary stats. In Test matches, during his illustrious career spanning from 1989 to 2013, he played 200 matches and 329 innings, amassing an impressive 15,921 runs at an outstanding average of 53.8, including 51 centuries and 68 fifties. In ODI cricket, Tendulkar's record is equally exceptional, with 463 matches and 452 innings, scoring 18,426 runs with a remarkable average of 44.8, including 49 centuries and 96 fifties. His T20I career comprises one match and one inning, recording 10 runs. In the IPL, he showcased his prowess in 78 matches and 78 innings, accumulating 2,334 runs at an average of 34.8. Tendulkar's exceptional career statistics firmly establish him as one of cricket's most accomplished and revered players.