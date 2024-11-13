Published 14:32 IST, November 13th 2024
Ponting, Langer Could Skip Perth Test Commentary Gig Due to IPL Auction in Jeddah
Former AUS skipper Ricky Ponting and his longtime teammate Justin Langer could potentially miss out commentating on the opening Test against India at Perth, starting November 22, due to commitments with their respective IPL teams for the mega auctions in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on November 24 and 25.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ricky Ponting is on the 4th spot with 30 centuries from 375 ODI matches. | Image: BCCI/IPL
Advertisement
Loading...
14:32 IST, November 13th 2024