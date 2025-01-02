'Pretty Hard To Plan Exactly': AUS Captain Pat Cummins Likely To Miss Sri Lanka Tour, Know The Reason Why

Australian captain Pat Cummins is likely to miss the Sri Lanka series as he has revealed recently. Australia are currently playing a five match test series against India and are leading the series 2-1. India and Australia will play the fifth and final test match tomorrow in Sydney. As the WTC Final hangs in the balance, the Australian captain has announced that he might miss the series against Sri Lanka which is taking place after the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Pat Cummins Hints At Skipping Sri Lanka Tour

Australia captain Pat Cummins hinted that he may skip the tour of Sri Lanka later this month to be present for the birth of his second child.

Australia are scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka on January 29 and February 6, around the same time his wife -- Becky -- is due to give birth.

"It's pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely (I might miss the Sri Lanka tour)," Cummins told 'The Daily Telegraph' at the launch of the Pink Test, starting here on Friday.

In Cummins absence, Steve Smith or Travis Head will lead Australia.

Pat Cummins Opens Up On Reshaping Priorities

Cummins revealed that his mother's death last year had a profound impact on reshaping his priorities in life. The pacer had returned midway through the tour of India to be with his mother when she passed away.

"In some ways, it really makes you focus in on what I think is important. It's family, it's enjoyment, it's trying to find joy in life and I think that's been a slight shift in the way I’ve approached playing and touring and it's just given me that real decluttering mindset.

"When you go out, you just want to play well, and of course, there’s going to be pressure, but you don’t want to forget what mum and dad used to say to us every time we went out to play as kids: 'Go and enjoy it. Try your best, but make sure you enjoy it.' I try to remind myself of that every time I go on a tour or play." "Whatever you choose to do, there’s always an opportunity cost," Cummins reflected.

"In the last few years, that’s really rung true. When you go away on tour, you’re missing out on family time or moments. That’s a deliberate choice, so you have to make sure you’re making the most of that tour or that game, if that makes sense." Cummins has previously admitted that he regretted missing the early weeks of his son Albie's life due to his commitment to the World Cup.

"I missed a big chunk (of Albie's early days) last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time," he had said.