Updated May 13th, 2022 at 20:27 IST

Prez Kovind to gift cricket kits for aspiring cricketers during visit to Jamaica, SVG

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will gift cricket kits to aspiring cricketers during his visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent and Grenadines (SVG).

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ram Nath Kovind
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • 3 min read
New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will gift cricket kits to aspiring cricketers in Jamaica and St. Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) during his upcoming visit to the two Caribbean nations.

Kovind will embark on a seven-day visit to Jamaica and SVG beginning May 15, in the first-ever tour to the two Caribbean nations by an Indian head of state.

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said at a media briefing on Friday that Kovind will hand over cricket kits for aspiring cricketers in Jamaica as well as in SVG.

Both the countries are part of what is known as the West Indies which is one of the most prominent cricket teams in the world.

Kumar said the visit highlights India's commitment to the development partnership and sharing of experience, knowledge and skills with small island developing states.

"The visit also underlines the importance we attach to our relations with Caribbean community," Kumar said.

The secretary said the President will be in Jamaica from May 15 to 18 in the first leg of his visit. He will visit SVG from May 18 to 21.

In Jamaica, a road in the capital city of Kingston will be named after Dr BR Ambedkar to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Kumar said.

He said the President would inaugurate the India-Jamaica Friendship garden by planting a Sandalwood sapling there, adding Kovind would also interact with a cross-section of the Jamaican society.

"As a mark of our common love for cricket, he would handover cricket kits for aspiring young cricketers to the president of the Jamaican Cricket Association," Kumar said.

In Jamaica, Kovind will hold talks with the Governor-General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen and meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Kumar said.

The President is also scheduled to address a joint sitting of the two houses of Jamaican parliament.

In SVG, the President would preside over a function to rename a road to India Drive.

The President would also hand over cricket kits to aspiring Indian cricketers under the framework of the Cricket Association of SVG.

During the visit to SVG, Kovind will hold discussions with Governor-General Susan Dougan. He will also meet Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries.

The President is also scheduled to address the House of Assembly, according to the MEA. PTI MPB CK

Published May 13th, 2022 at 20:27 IST

IPL

Whatsapp logo