×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Prolific Yashasvi Jaiswal wins ICC Player of Month Award

India's newest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Tuesday named the ICC 'Player of the Month' for February, following his prolific run in the Test series against England, which saw him amass over 700 runs. The 22-year-old southpaw totalled a staggering 712 runs over five matches.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
YASHASVI JAISWAL WON THE ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's newest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Tuesday named the ICC 'Player of the Month' for February, following his prolific run in the Test series against England, which saw him amass over 700 runs.

The 22-year-old southpaw totalled a staggering 712 runs over five matches, the highest aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test series against England.

Advertisement

The Indian opener created several records in February, and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot double ton.

He struck two double hundreds and three half-centuries in the just-concluded series against England, which the hosts won 4-1 with Jaiswal playing a handsome role in the triumph.

Advertisement

"I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future," Jaiswal said after he was informed about the win.

"It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series series. I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it." Few have made as strong a start to their international career as Jaiswal and the numbers prove that he could already be one of the best Test openers in the world.

Advertisement

Jaiswal singled out the celebration following his knock of 214 not out in Rajkot as one that he enjoyed the most.

"I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living," he added.

Advertisement

He also slammed 219 in Visakhapatnam.

The back-to-back double hundreds at the age of 22 years and 49 days made him the third youngest batter in the world to record two double centuries in Tests after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli.

Advertisement

Jaiswal ended the month with astounding numbers in the three Tests he featured in — 560 runs at an average of 112 including 20 sixes.

To his credit, he has carried the form into March, reaching the milestone of 1000 Test runs, becoming the second-quickest Indian to the landmark.

Advertisement

Jaiswal beat competition from New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka to win the award. 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

22 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

an hour ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Groom Asks Bride to Apply Sindoor Breaks Stereotypes, Wins Hearts Online

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Google ties up with ECI to prevent spread of false information

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Re-Developed Kochrab Ashram

    Videos11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo