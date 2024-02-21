Advertisement

England suffered two back-to-back defeats and is yet to bounce back in the competition. Despite picking the win in the opening match, India gave an audacious fight and eventually had the upper hand to win matches and take the lead to 2-1. The Rajkot Test could be one of the team's most storied losses, as the hosts defeated them by a colossal run margin. England needs a miracle against India in the upcoming Test match, and Alastair Cook has sent out critical advice for the Three Lions.

Alastair Cook suggests changes in the squad before Ranchi Test, wants team to drop a player

Ahead of the 4th IND vs ENG Test Match, former England skipper Alastair Cook wants the team to drop wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow off the team as he has had a horrendous showcase till now. In his appearance with TNT Sports, he also revealed who should replace the keeper-batter.

"I'm taking him out of the firing line to protect the player, as I think he's had a tough tour so far and India is a tough place to keep going on the treadmill," Cook told 'TNT Sport'.

"I'm not saying he'll never play Test cricket again, but it's good to have someone who's fresh of all the debris of this series so far," he added.

Further in his appearance, Cook supported Dan Lawrence to start in place of Jonny Bairstow in the fourth Test Match in Ranchi.

Team India made some critical calls ahead of the 4th Test match as they released Jasprit Bumrah from the squad in order to give the pacer some rest as he played all the preceding three matches. Alastair Cook wants the visitors to follow the same and give some rest to James Anderson and Mark Wood.

"I think James Anderson and Mark Wood will be very effective in the cooler conditions of Dharamsala, so I'm taking them out of the attack as they've bowled a lot of overs in a short period," Cook said.

Furthermore, to replace Anderson and Wood, the former English skipper wants the management to include Ollie Robinson and the uncapped Gus Atkinson.

(With PTI Inputs)