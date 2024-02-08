Advertisement

After a historic display at the Australian Open 2024 round 1, Sumit Nagal is all over the internet, getting congratulatory messages for beating World No.31 Alexander Bublik in straight sets. Nagal's achievement has been noted by legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar as well. Tendulkar took to social media to shower praise on the India No.1 and wished him all the best for the next round.

3 things you need to know

Sumit Nagal beats Alexander Bublik in Round 1 of the Australian Open 2024

Nagal won the match in straight sets

Following the win, Nagal gets the praise from Sachin Tendulkar

Also Read | Last time it happened was in 1989: Sumit Nagal rewrites history books

Advertisement

Sumit Nagal advances to Australian Open 2024 Round 2

In a matter of months, fortunes have changed for Sumit Nagal. From cutting out a distraught figure ahead of the US Open over financial condition to becoming a world beater in just four months, Nagal has come a long way. After successfully qualifying for the main draw in the Australian Open 2024, Nagal has given more to cheer for the Indian fans. The 26-year-old exhibited spectacular play to down his Kazak opponent. Nagal defeated Bublik in straight sets. The final score turned out to be 6-4, 6-2, 7-6.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sumit Nagal knocks out, Alexander Bublik, breaks 35-year-old record

Sachin Tendulkar encourages Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal's incredible performance in the Australian Open 2024 was likened by the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster wrote some words of encouragement for Nagal on advancing to Round 2. He called his play a "superb win ". Here's what he wrote.

"Superb win, Sumit Nagal! Proud to see you representing India on such a grand stage. Best of luck for the next round!"

Advertisement

Superb win, @nagalsumit! Proud to see you representing India on such a grand stage. Best of luck for the next round! 🎾#AusOpen #AO2024

pic.twitter.com/YXVwt3aVkV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 16, 2024

Sumit Nagal will take on Chinese Shang Juncheng in Round 2 of the Australian Open 2024. The match will take place on January 18, 2024.