During a Pakistan Super League game, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam found himself subjected to trolling by a group of fans. While sitting on the sidelines with the technical staff, Babar Azam endured chants of 'Zimbabar' from the fans. The current Peshawar Zalmi captain appeared visibly irritated by the taunts and even threatened to throw a water bottle at the hecklers.

Pakistani fans chant ‘Zimbabar’ to tease Babar Azam during PSL 2024

Fortunately, Babar Azam halted his actions midway and opted to remain seated, showing restraint. The trolling clearly affected the former Pakistan captain during the Pakistan Super League match at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Kalesh b/w Babar Azam And One of guy from Crowd over he was Calling him "Zimbabar" during PSL match

The term 'Zimbabar' stems from Babar Azam's recent struggles on the field. Once hailed as a successor to Virat Kohli in international cricket, Azam has faced criticism for underperforming in crucial matches for Pakistan while excelling in less challenging fixtures. This reputation has led to the notion that Azam needs to face Zimbabwe in a series to regain form and score runs.

Babar Azam's downturn in performance was evident in 2023, particularly during the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, where Pakistan struggled under his captaincy. Consequently, he was relieved of his captaincy duties across all formats.

Although Babar Azam's performance in the Australia Test series was lackluster, he showed promise in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Looking ahead, Azam aims to silence his critics in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for June this year.

Babar Azam is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season. He was traded to the franchise by Karachi Kings before the PSL 2023. Babar Azam became the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, replacing Wahab Riaz. Peshawar Zalmi are currently ranked second-last in the PSL 2024 points table with just one win in three matches.

