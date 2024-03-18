×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

PSL 2024 Final live streaming: How to watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United in India, UK, US, PAK

Ahead of the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 final, let's find out how to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming & telecast.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PSL 2024 Final live streaming
PSL 2024 Final live streaming | Image:@thePSLt20
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The PSL 2024 has reached its conclusion and a final twist is awaited now. to determine the winner of Pakistan Super League 2024, Multan Sultans will take on Islamabad United on Monday at the National Stadium Karachi. An intriguing encounter is set to take place as both teams are filled with some big names. The premier attraction will once again be on Muhammad Rizwan. There are several other big names like Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales and Shadab Khan in action. 

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live.

When will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final take place?

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final will take place on Monday, March 18, 2024.

At what time does the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final take place?

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final will kick-start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final be held?

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final will be held at the National Stadium, Karachi.

How to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live telecast in India?

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live telecast will not be available in India. 

How to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live streaming of the PSL 2024 Final in India?

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming of PSL 2024 Final will be available on FanCode in India.

How to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming of the PSL 2024 Final in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming of PSL final on Sky Sports and Geo News UK.

How to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming of the PSL 2024 Final in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming of PSL final on Willow TV.

How to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming of the PSL Final in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming can be watched on Ten Sports and A Sports.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

