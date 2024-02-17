Advertisement

The eminent Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to enter in its 9th season today. Over the years, PSL has garnered substantial attention from the cricket world, and it is set to augment its stature with the onset of the new season. Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will begin the season 9 action. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium.

While the players will sweat it out on the field, the spectators can also indulge in the action by participating in the various Dream11 contests. Ahead of the start of the match, let's pay heed to some pre-requisites.

Get ready to kick off HBL PSL 9 with a bang! 🎉



Join us for the electrifying grand opening ceremony featuring Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Noori, Arif Lohar, Leo Twins, and Natasha Baig! 🎶✨



🎆 With fireworks lighting up the sky and a mesmerizing laser show, it's an event you won't… pic.twitter.com/B397RWNbEK — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2024

How to watch the live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match will not be telecast in India. To catch the live streaming of the match, fans would have to access the Fancode app. The live action will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

What is the probable playing XIs in Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match?

Lahore Qalandars:

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Dan Lawrence, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Syed Faridoun.

Islamabad United:

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Salman Agha, Azam Khan, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy.

What is the combined Dream11 team of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match?

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafigue

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza , Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Who will win the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match?

While both teams look equally good on paper, we reckon Lahore Qalandars will hold the edge over United, as they have a more balanced side with players who have faced the music at the international stage.