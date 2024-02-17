English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

Lahore vs Islamabad LIVE Streaming: LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction- Who'll win today's match in PSL?

The 9th edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from today. The action will commence with Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match.

Republic Sports Desk
PSL Season 9
PSL Season 9 | Image:PCB
  • 2 min read
The eminent Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to enter in its 9th season today. Over the years, PSL has garnered substantial attention from the cricket world, and it is set to augment its stature with the onset of the new season. Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will begin the season 9 action. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium.

While the players will sweat it out on the field, the spectators can also indulge in the action by participating in the various Dream11 contests. Ahead of the start of the match, let's pay heed to some pre-requisites.

How to watch the live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match will not be telecast in India. To catch the live streaming of the match, fans would have to access the Fancode app. The live action will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

What is the probable playing XIs in Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match?

Lahore Qalandars:

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Dan Lawrence, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Syed Faridoun.

Islamabad United:

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Salman Agha, Azam Khan, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy.

What is the combined Dream11 team of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match?

  • Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan
  • Batters: Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafigue
  • All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan
  • Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Who will win the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL match?

While both teams look equally good on paper, we reckon Lahore Qalandars will hold the edge over United, as they have a more balanced side with players who have faced the music at the international stage.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

