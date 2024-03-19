Advertisement

The Pakistan Super League's final match was an entertaining one with the Islamabad United winning the game in a last-ball thriller against the Multan Sultans. But throughout the season, the tournament was marred with some or the other disputable moments, and the final was no exception either. The final, which took place at the National Stadium in Karachi, had a very controversial moment as cricketer Imad Wasim was caught smoking on live camera in the team dressing room.

All-rounder Imad Wasim caught smoking on camera - WATCH

Even though Islamabad United won the Pakistan Super League Final over the Multan Sultans in a nail-biting finish, one particular moment caught the eyes of the fans, and it is being talked about all over social media. Islamabad all-rounder Imad Wasim was seen smoking in the dressing room. the cameras caught him in the action as he was smoking away and was seemingly trying to hide it. The video has gone viral on X (Formerly Twitter), and the all-rounder has been receiving criticism for his actions.

WTF ??

IMAD WASIM SMOKING

After taking Fifer #imadwasim #PSLFinal #IUvsMS #MSvsIU pic.twitter.com/IBt7rFLEiV — Qaree (@Bunny420420)

The moment took place after Imad finished with 5/23, including four wickets in two overs throughout his four-over session, the event happened in the eighteenth over. To bag his fifer, he took out Chris Jordan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, David Willey, and Yasir Khan. Wasim was adjudged as the Player of the Match despite his dressing room action.

Throughout the Pakistan Super League, the low crowd attendance was something that made a lot of rounds over social media. On the other hand, the WPL in India received a larger crowd in attendance as passionate cricket fans attended the matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Speaking of the match, the Multan Sultans scored 159/9 as they batted first in the showcase. But ISL had enough firepower to run rampant through the opposition in the end, with one run needed from a ball, the United secured a victory in the final of the domestic tournament of Pakistan.