The 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicks off with a clash between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and two-time winners Islamabad United at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 17.

In the previous season, Lahore Qalandars, captained by Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, clinched their second consecutive title by narrowly defeating Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans by a solitary run in the final.

Here's everything to know about PSL 2024

Ahead of the start of the season, let's pay heed to some of the important information related to the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League. Here's the full schedule of the tournament and the live-streaming details.

When will PSL 2024 begin?

The ninth season of PSL will begin on, Saturday, February 17, 2024.

How to watch the live telecast of the PSL 2024 in India?

The live telecast of PSL 2024 is not yet confirmed in India.

Where can one watch the live stream of the PSL 2024 in India?

The live streaming of PSL 2024 will be available on FanCode in India.

How to watch the live stream of the PSL 2024 in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch PSL 2024 action on Sky Sports and Geo News UK.

How to watch the live stream of the PSL 2024 in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch PSL 2024 action on Willow TV.

How to watch the live stream of the PSL 2024 in Australia?

Fans in Australia can catch PSL 2024 action via Fox Cricket.

How to watch the live stream of the PSL 2024 in UAE?

Fans in the UAE can catch the PSL 2024 live stream on Cricbuzz (OTT).

How to watch the live stream of the PSL 2024 in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, fans can watch PSL 2024 on Ten Sports and A Sports.

How many teams are there in PSL 2024?

A total of 6 teams will participate in PSL 2024, namely:

Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Multan Sultans Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2024: Complete Schedule

The schedule includes 30 round-robin matches, succeeded by 1 qualifying match, 2 elimination matches, and ultimately, a final on March 18.

February 17: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United - 8:00 PM

February 18: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi - 2:30 PM

February 18: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings - 8:00 PM

February 19: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators - 8:00 PM

February 20: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United - 8:00 PM

February 21: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings - 2:30 PM

February 21: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars - 8:00 PM

February 22: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United - 8:00 PM

February 23: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi - 8:00 PM

February 24: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings - 2:30 PM

February 25: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators - 8:00 PM

February 25: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi - 8:00 PM

February 26: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United - 8:00 PM

February 27: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans - 8:00 PM

February 28: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United - 8:00 PM

February 29: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators - 8:00 PM

March 2: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars - 2:30 PM

March 2: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators - 8:00 PM

March 3: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans - 8:00 PM

March 4: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi - 8:00 PM

March 5: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans - 8:00 PM

March 6: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings - 2:30 PM

March 6: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars - 8:00 PM

March 7: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings - 8:00 PM

March 8: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators - 8:00 PM

March 9: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars - 8:00 PM

March 10: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans - 2:30 PM

March 10: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars - 8:00 PM

March 11: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi - 8:00 PM

March 12: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans - 8:00 PM

March 14: Qualifier (1 vs 2) - 8:00 PM

March 15: Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) - 8:00 PM

March 16: Eliminator 2 (Eliminator winner vs Qualifier runner-up) - 8:00 PM

March 18: Final - 8:00 PM