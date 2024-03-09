×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Punjab Kings announce special partnership to promote girl child education initiative

Dream Cricket Limited via the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings announced their partnership with Shikhar Dhawan to support girl child education.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shikhar Dhawan initiative
Shikhar Dhawan initiative | Image:Punjab Kings
  • 3 min read
On International Women's Day, the KPH Dream Cricket Limited via the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings announced their partnership with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation & M3M Foundation to support girl child education and skills. As part of the partnership, the Punjab Kings will help in amplifying the initiative with implementation partners Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF), in collaboration with Funding partner M3M Foundation.

In an innovative scholarship, the M3M Foundation with its implementing partner Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, will commit support to one girl child for her vocational education for every 25 runs scored or 3 wickets taken by Punjab Kings during their home games. Through the initiative, the organisation will offer vocational education support to 111 girls for up to Rs. 5 Lakhs, covering a total amount of Rs. 5.55 crore over the next five years.

The scholarship would be used towards funding the education of deserving girls from economically disadvantaged homes for their higher vocational training to make them independent financially and to shape their future. The funds will be provided to the girls from the undergraduate level till they finish graduating and will be agnostic to their education choice.

Speaking on the initiative, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan said, "I am delighted that my IPL franchise decided to partner with our cause and amplify our initiative in such a unique and interesting way. With the support of our Shers, we hope to secure the future of young girls in the country and to ensure our aid reaches those who are in need to have a sustainable future."

KPH Dream Cricket Limited CEO Mr. Satish Menon said, "This is a wonderful initiative, and we are delighted to do our part in enabling equal opportunities to each one. We are confident that we will be able to help those in need, and we hope to create a society where all girls can spread their wings and achieve their dreams."

M3M Foundation Chairperson and Trustee Dr. Payal Kanodia Said “As stewards of progress and champions of change, we acknowledge that educating girls is pivotal in building a thriving society. We are happy that together, we are trying to pave the path towards a future where every girl, irrespective of her background, is empowered through education to reach her fullest potential and illuminate the world with her brilliance. With deep appreciation, we extend our gratitude to Shikhar Dhawan Foundation and Punjab Kings for their invaluable partnership in advancing girl child education with us through this initiative."

Published March 8th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

