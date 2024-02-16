Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved an impressive milestone by becoming the second Indian cricketer to capture 500 Test wickets. This significant feat was accomplished during the ongoing India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot when Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley. Notably, Ashwin now stands just behind Anil Kumble, who holds the record for 619 Test wickets. This achievement solidifies Ashwin's status as one of the premier bowlers in Indian cricket history.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live

Advertisement

R Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest bowlers in Test cricket history

The seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made cricket history when he became a member of the exclusive group of bowlers with 500 Test wickets, mirroring the feat accomplished by the great Anil Kumble for India. The thrilling third Test against England saw the achievement of this milestone.

Advertisement

This outstanding achievement highlights Ashwin's exceptional ability and makes him the third off-spinner in the world to reach this milestone. In spite of this, he is still ranked second in the Indian bowling hall of fame, behind only Kumble, who finished his brilliant career with 619 dismissals.

On the second day of the current Test match, the 37-year-old master achieved this peak, needing just one wicket to reach the desired milestone. His victim, opener Zak Crawley, was caught off guard by an inadvertent sweep, giving Ashwin his 500th wicket, which Rajat Patidar dutifully took at short fine leg.

Advertisement

The first-innings score of 445 for India came before Ashwin's incredible feat in the field. Notably, Australia's Nathan Lyon (517) and former Sri Lankan icon Muttiah Muralidaran (800) are the only two off-spinners with 500 Test wickets; Lyon accomplished this distinction only a year ago.

Advertisement

Since making his Test debut in 2011, Ashwin has played in 97 matches before reaching this momentous milestone. After suffering a crippling back ailment in his early years, he changed his skill set to off-spin bowling, despite being once hailed as a prospective top-order batter.

As he has filled the enormous shoes left by Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, Ashwin has demonstrated incredible consistency. He quickly became a member of the coveted 300 wickets club during his early Test career, winning nine five-wicket hauls in just 16 matches.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'No more TANTRUMS': Jay Shah issues ULTIMATUM to Ishan Kishan, Shreyas

In limited-overs cricket, Ashwin has made a lasting impression outside of the conventional format. In 116 ODIs and 65 T20 Internationals, he has taken 156 wickets and claimed 72 dismissals. His ability to play in a variety of formats further solidifies his reputation as one of India's greatest bowlers of all time.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)