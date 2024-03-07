Updated March 7th, 2024 at 09:46 IST
R Ashwin presents Devdutt Padikkal with Test debut cap in Dharamsala ahead of IND vs ENG clash
R Ashwin marks Devdutt Padikkal's Test debut in Dharamsala, setting the stage for an exciting encounter between India and England.
England faces India in the final Test of the series, with India holding a 3-1 lead. England chose to bat first. England's lineup features key players like Joe Root and Ben Stokes, aiming to set a strong foundation. The match promises intense action at the HPCA Stadium, with India’s R Ashwin making his 100th Test appearance for India, and debutant Devdutt Padikkal India will look to end the series dominating.
Devdutt Padikkal makes his debut for India
In the fifth Test in Dharamsala, India's talented batsman Devdutt Padikkal achieved a noteworthy milestone by making his Test debut against England. At the HPCA Stadium, veteran spin bowler Ravinchandran Ashwin handed Test cap to Padikkal, who was filling in for the ailing Rajat Patidar. India's captain Rohit Sharma disclosed before the toss that Patidar had suffered an injury during training, which led to the decision to include Padikkal. With just 63 runs in six innings, Patidar, who was awarded his Test cap in Vizag, found it difficult to have an effect. England won the toss and chose to bat first in this crucial Test match.
Due to an injury that prevented wicket-keeping batsman KL Rahul from playing in the third game of the Indian Test series against England, Padikkal was called up to the Test team. KL Rahul's fitness was a determining factor in his selection to the third Test team. But the veteran couldn't heal in time, which allowed Padikkal to take advantage of the situation.
What Padikkal has been doing in the current Ranji Trophy has been nothing short of extraordinary. With three hundreds to his name and an astounding average of 92.66 and a blistering strike rate of 76.90 in just four games, the gifted left-handed hitter from Karnataka has been outstanding.
Among his noteworthy accomplishments are a brilliant 193 against Punjab at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, when he was instrumental in Karnataka's victory, and a dominant 151 against Tamil Nadu. Padikkal has played in 31 first-class matches and amassed 2227 runs at an excellent average of 44.54 and a respectable strike rate of 59.45. With six hundreds and twelve half-centuries to his credit, his steady play has won him a coveted Test cap for India.
India is currently embroiled in the series finale of their Test match against England. Following a loss in Hyderabad, the home team pulled off an incredible comeback, winning in Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
India's playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
England's playing XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson
Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:46 IST
