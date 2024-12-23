R Ashwin's Retirement Creates Massive Headache For IND, Here's Why Tanush Kotian Was Picked Ahead Of Axar Patel For AUS Tour

Tanush Kotian, an off-spinner from Mumbai, is expected to be called up to the Indian team. The batting all-rounder from Mumbai will be a part of the final two test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series with the Indian team. Following R Ashwin's announcement of his retirement from international cricket, Kotian was named. Following the draw in the third test match at The Gabba, Ashwin resigned. Kotian's opportunity to join the senior men's national cricket team was made possible by the veteran's retirement.

The Selection Of Tanush Kotian Over Axar Patel For The AUS Tour Explained

Tanush Kotian, an off-spinner from Mumbai, is expected to replace the recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin for the Indian team in Australia. The 26-year-old Kotian, who played for India A during their tour of Australia, has reportedly been added as a stand-in player for the active Washington Sundar.

"Kotian has been added as a safety net and also to keep the squad number intact for the last two games. He only comes into the picture if either among Washy or Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) gets injured," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Notably, reports have also stated that the BCCI's original plan was to summon Axar Patel to Australia. However, according to sources, the Indian left-arm spinner had requested a leave of absence following the first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches because of a family obligation.

India's Tanush Kotian celebrates his century during the Irani Cup match between Mumbai and Rest of India at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow | Image: Ekana Cricket Stadium

Kotian's Departure to Australia: When Will He Join the Indian Camp?

Tanush Kotian is currently a part of the Mumbai squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad. In Monday's match against Hyderabad, he took two wickets and scored an undefeated 39 for Mumbai. It is anticipated that the bowling all-rounder will depart Mumbai on Tuesday and arrive in Melbourne prior to the commencement of the Boxing Day Test.

However, Kotian is not expected to gain a spot on the playing squad right away. Reports have specified that the Mumbai all-rounder has been included in the squad as 'a safety net.' He only enters the fray in the event that Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar are hurt.