R Ashwin has been exceptionally good in the red-ball format recently. The veteran spinner has been in action at the IND vs ENG Test series. At the Rajkot Test, Ashwin secured the gargantuan feat of 500 Test wickets. Ashwin was instrumental in the match and picked vital wickets. But he is on a path of picking stellar achievements, as the spinner made history while being in action at the Ranchi Test match. The ongoing India vs England match-up is Ashwin's 99th Test match, and he secured a massive achievement.

R Ashwin seals giant feat against England, becomes the only Indian to do so

After dismissing Jonny Bairstow in the IND vs ENG Test Match in the first session at Ranchi, Ravichandran Ashwin has become the first Indian to pick up 100 wickets against England in the red-ball format. Ashwin also became the fourth player in the sport's history to have 100 wickets and 1000 or more runs.

R Ashwin has now joined the elite list of cricketers which include Gary Sobers (3214 runs and 102 wickets), Monty Noble (1905 runs and 115 wickets), and Giffen (1238 runs and 103 wickets).

Additionally, Ashwin is the sole bowler who has sweeped 100 wickets against two countries. After Australia, England has officially joined the elite off-spinner's list.

Ashwin trapped Jonny Bairstow on his pads after he missed out on a sweep. While on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena ruled it as not out, Rohit Sharma called for a review, which worked miracles as India scored a massive victory. Bairstow was sent back for 38, and Ashwin sealed the achievement.

Team India held a dominant stance before lunch as they were able to take five wickets, and England were limited to 112 runs.

India vs England: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England: Z Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, JM Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jimmy Anderson