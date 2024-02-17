English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

R Ashwin withdraws from India vs England ongoing 3rd Test in Rajkot due to family emergency

R Ashwin pulls out of the ongoing 3rd Test between India and England in Rajkot citing a family emergency.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja
R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Ravichandran Ashwin, India's acclaimed offspinner, has decided to withdraw from the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot owing to a family issue.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency," According to a BCCI statement in a media release on Friday (February 16) as reported by Cricbuzz. "In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period,"

BCCI is yet to announce the replacement for the Tamil Nadu bowler for the ongoing Test.

The terrible news of Ravichandran Ashwin's withdrawal from the upcoming third Test against England in Rajkot has shocked cricket fans. Ashwin recently acknowledged his joy after surpassing a big career milestone, becoming only the second Indian bowler to notch 500 Test wickets. His dismissal of England opener Zak Crawley during the closing session of day two was a historic event, cementing his place among the exclusive club of bowlers who have reached 'Mount 500' in Test cricket history. Despite this extraordinary achievement, Ashwin's focus remained grounded, as he declared that he had no desire to break Anil Kumble's national record of 619 wickets. His words indicated a feeling of satisfaction with his present accomplishments, making his sudden withdrawal from the ongoing Test match all the more surprising and somber.
 

Match Report

In the ongoing 3rd Test match between India and England, India posted a commanding total of 445 runs in their first innings. At the end of day 2, England trailed by 238 runs, with a score of 207/2. Ben Duckett displayed remarkable form with an unbeaten 133, while Ollie Pope contributed 39 runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Notably, R Ashwin and M Siraj each claimed a wicket. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

