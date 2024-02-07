Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

'They are being picked...': Rahul Dravid gets bluntly candid after India's loss to ENG in 1st Test

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on the team's 28-run defeat to visitors England in the opening Test at Hyderabad.

Pavitra Shome
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India failed to live up to expectations when they lost the opening Test match against England. In the initial moments, India looked like a formidable force, with KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting up great numbers. But England pulled off a comeback with their Bazball tactic and picked up a sweep. After the match, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid opened up to Men in Blue's loss and was critically honest about the situation. 

3 things you need to know

  • England won the opening Test match against India 
  • The Three Lions won the contest by 28 runs
  • India and England will play more four games in the series

Also Read: WTC 2023-25 Updated Points Table: India slip to fifth position after crushing defeat against England

Rahul Dravis gets honest over India's loss, opens up on how the team fell short

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid opened up to their loss in the opening match against England. Dravid highlighted that many of the players in the current Test lineup are young and are still honing their long-inning technique.

"A lot of players are quite young, in the sense that a lot of these guys do play a lot of white-ball cricket and also maybe don't get a lot of time to get to play a lot of first-class cricket as well. So they're learning, and I think they're getting there. I wouldn't be so harsh to judge them. To be fair, there have been challenging wickets as well over the last few years. And it's been a bit of a challenge for some of our young batsmen to adapt," Coach Rahul said in the post-match press conference

"But you know, they've got the skill,"But they've got the skill, and they've got the ability, and they've not come here just like that; they've come here by scoring a lot of runs in domestic cricket, doing well in A-team cricket. So, you know, they are being picked on merit," Dravid added.

Also Read: 'No point playing someone if...': Ex-IND star calls out selectors over Siraj's execution in HYD test

India will travel to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, for the second Test match against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium after losing the first Test match in Hyderabad.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

