Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

'We'll have to counter Bazball': Rahul Dravid's open proclamation after India suffer defeat to ENG

This is the first time England are visiting India since adopting the famous ‘Bazball’ technique in Test cricket under Ben Stokes and McCullum's leadership.

Vishal Tiwari
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
England defeated India in the first Test by 28 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley played crucial roles in their respective departments to help their side win. While Pope smashed 196 runs with the bat in England's second innings to set up a tough chase for India, Hartley picked up a seven-wicket haul to bowl the opposition out. 

3 things you need to know

  • This is only the fourth time India lost a Test match at home since 2012
  • This is also the first time India lost a Test match in Hyderabad
  • Ollie Pope was named the player of the match for his brilliant batting show 

Rahul Dravid on Bazball

Ollie Pope epitomized England's 'Bazball' by registering a score of 196, showcasing an array of sweeps, reverse sweeps, and reverse scoops in the first Test. India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, acknowledged the need for his team to counter this unconventional batting style in order to stage a comeback in the series.

“We'll have to counter that (Bazball). I certainly haven't seen it being done that (playing sweeps, reverse sweeps) consistently against that quality of bowlers. You've seen people try that before, and play some exceptional innings. But to be able to play it that consistently and that successfully without making that many mistakes, and maybe one or two odd mistakes, I probably haven't seen it,” Rahul Dravid said during his post-match press conference.

India failed to chase down a target of just 231 runs in the final innings, getting bowled out for 202 runs. Hartley picked up a seven-wicket haul to help England make a comeback on the fourth day of the first Test match. India were in the driving seat until then. 

This is the first time England are visiting India since adopting the famous ‘Bazball’ technique in Test cricket. The last time England toured India for a Test series, the home side won by a huge margin. 

 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

