Updated October 6th, 2023 at 19:08 IST

'The medical team...': Rahul Dravid provides important update on Shubman Gill's fitness

India head coach Rahul Dravid gave a press conference ahead of the IND vs AUS match and he touched upon Shubman Gill's availability for the ICC ODI WC clash.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Dravid on Shubman Gill
Image: BCCI/Shubman Gill Instagram | Image:self
  • 2 min read
Shubman Gill was diagnosed with dengue on Friday and was reported to be ruled out of India vs Australia clash in the ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shubman had a high fever ahead of his arrival in Chennai and then was tested for dengue. It would be a big miss for Team India if the 24-year-old batter is ruled out of the match as he has been in prolific form ahead of the ODI World Cup. 

3 things you need to know

  • India to play Australia in their ODI World Cup 2023 opener on Sunday
  • Shubman Gill is down with a high fever and could miss the match
  • Shubman Gill is the world no.2 ODI batter after a prolific year

India vs Australia: Rahul Dravid talks about Shubman Gill's availability

India head coach Rahul Dravid gave a press conference ahead of the IND vs AUS match and he touched upon Shubman Gill's availability for the ICC ODI WC clash. Dravid confirmed that Shubman is feeling better and did not rule him out of India's World Cup opener on Sunday. 

"He's feeling better today and the medical team is monitoring on a day-to-day basis. We will take a call on him later. The medical team hasn't ruled him out yet. We'll see how he feels the day after tomorrow," Dravid said. 

Gill to miss IND vs AUS clash?

The recovery from dengue normally takes 7-10 days for a player to be match-fit again. However, if there is a significant drop in the platelet count, it could take much more time.

While Gill could be a non-starter against Australia, there is a high chance that he won't play against Afghanistan (Oct 11) and Pakistan (Oct 14) in case the recovery takes more time.

"Let's not jump the gun. If it's normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics but it's completely the medical team's call," the source said.

Gill, who has scored 1,200 runs this season, has forged a successful opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma of late. If he is absent for a long period of time, it could well be a big setback for the Indian team. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published October 6th, 2023 at 19:08 IST

