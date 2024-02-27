Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

Rahul Dravid overwhelmed as India delivers landmark series triumph against England-WATCH

The legendary Rahul Dravid displays overwhelming emotions as India achieves a historic series victory over England in a remarkable performance in Ranchi.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid | Image:X/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the 4th Test of the series, India secured a decisive victory against England, winning by 5 wickets and taking a 3-1 lead in the series. England's first innings saw Joe Root's impressive 122*, while Ravindra Jadeja's 4/67 and Akash Deep's 3/83 stood out for India. Dhruv Jurel's notable performance, scoring 90 and 39* earned him the Player of the Match title. In England's second innings, Ravichandran Ashwin's 5/51 and Kuldeep Yadav's 4/22 stifled England's batting efforts. India successfully chased down the target of 192 in their second innings, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill contributing significantly to the win.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces his street to stadium journey, recognizes the gifts cricket gave him

Advertisement

Rahul Dravid’s emotions were evident after India’s historic win against England in Ranchi 

India earned a dominant 5-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi, marking a watershed point in the series. Rahul Dravid exhibited his excitement after Dhruv Jurel hit the vital runs that won India's victory on Monday, February 26. The atmosphere in the Indian camp was joyful, with warm hugs and smiles all around, reflecting the team's delight following a hard-fought victory over England at the JSCA Stadium.

Advertisement

Following the tough match, the BCCI released a post-win film that captured the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room. Although there were no spoken replies, the unfiltered feelings revealed the magnitude of the Indian team's series triumph. Despite the excitement around the Bazball, India maintained its domination at home, demonstrating the team's tenacity and drive. Jurel received great support from his teammates, who exchanged handshakes and embraced him.

Also Read: 'Rohit wasn’t going to MAKE THAT MISTAKE AGAIN': Hussain highlights how India recovered in 4th Test

Rahul Dravid's emotional outburst jumped out in the film, capturing the typically reserved head coach in a rare moment of enthusiastic jubilation. Dravid's joy was palpable as Jurel's final shot sealed victory, and he embraced the young heroes, Jurel and Shubman Gill, recognising their important 72-run partnership in the chase of 192 in the fourth innings. From Rohit Sharma to Rahul Dravid, the Indian team revelled in the jubilant moment, cementing their overwhelming lead in the five-match series. The Ranchi stadium echoed with fans' chants and the joyous sight of the national flag soaring high.

Advertisement

A winning combination of young vigour and experienced wisdom helped India defeat England as the series stands at 3-1. The fifth and final Test match is slated to begin on March 7th at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

12 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

16 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

18 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

18 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

18 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

18 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

18 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

18 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. APPSC group 2 answer key released

    Education10 minutes ago

  2. Why Anant Ambani Launched Vantara: India’s Most Advanced Facility for A

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. SBI Apprenticeship Result declared for December exam

    Education13 minutes ago

  4. Celebs Hail Anant Ambani’s Animal Welfare Initiative ‘Vantara’

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Breaking: Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as SP Chief Whip in UP Assembly

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo