In the 4th Test of the series, India secured a decisive victory against England, winning by 5 wickets and taking a 3-1 lead in the series. England's first innings saw Joe Root's impressive 122*, while Ravindra Jadeja's 4/67 and Akash Deep's 3/83 stood out for India. Dhruv Jurel's notable performance, scoring 90 and 39* earned him the Player of the Match title. In England's second innings, Ravichandran Ashwin's 5/51 and Kuldeep Yadav's 4/22 stifled England's batting efforts. India successfully chased down the target of 192 in their second innings, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill contributing significantly to the win.

Rahul Dravid’s emotions were evident after India’s historic win against England in Ranchi

India earned a dominant 5-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi, marking a watershed point in the series. Rahul Dravid exhibited his excitement after Dhruv Jurel hit the vital runs that won India's victory on Monday, February 26. The atmosphere in the Indian camp was joyful, with warm hugs and smiles all around, reflecting the team's delight following a hard-fought victory over England at the JSCA Stadium.

Following the tough match, the BCCI released a post-win film that captured the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room. Although there were no spoken replies, the unfiltered feelings revealed the magnitude of the Indian team's series triumph. Despite the excitement around the Bazball, India maintained its domination at home, demonstrating the team's tenacity and drive. Jurel received great support from his teammates, who exchanged handshakes and embraced him.

Rahul Dravid's emotional outburst jumped out in the film, capturing the typically reserved head coach in a rare moment of enthusiastic jubilation. Dravid's joy was palpable as Jurel's final shot sealed victory, and he embraced the young heroes, Jurel and Shubman Gill, recognising their important 72-run partnership in the chase of 192 in the fourth innings. From Rohit Sharma to Rahul Dravid, the Indian team revelled in the jubilant moment, cementing their overwhelming lead in the five-match series. The Ranchi stadium echoed with fans' chants and the joyous sight of the national flag soaring high.

A winning combination of young vigour and experienced wisdom helped India defeat England as the series stands at 3-1. The fifth and final Test match is slated to begin on March 7th at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.