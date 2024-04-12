Advertisement

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant went through a brutal car accident last year December and now is going through the rehabilitation period after going through surgery in Mumbai. Pant will at least be out of the field for at least a year as he is undergoing a recovery period.

Former India cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and bowler S Sreesanth went to meet Rishabh Pant and posted for the same on social media.

Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and S Sreesanth meet Rishabh Pant

Posting on Twitter Suresh Raina wrote in a tweet, "Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother Rishabh Pant the very best and fast recovery." India bowler S Sreesanth also posted the group photo with Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Pant. Sreesanth urged Rishabh to always believe and keep inspiring people.

Sharing a post on Instagram Sreesanth wrote, Rishabh Pant I love you, my brother, for who ur – keep believing and keep inspiring, You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all. brotherhood is everything. ..one life one world.

Rishabh Pant will also not feature in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals and Australian opener David Warner has been given the responsibility to lead the team in the upcoming season.

Apart from the IPL 2023, Rishabh Pant will also not be seen in the World Test Championship final, Asia Cup 2023 and his presence in ICC Men's Cricket ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to be held in India this year is also not certain.

Rishabh Pant last featured in international cricket in the Test series against Bangladesh which was held in December last year. Pant played an inning of 93 and 9 runs in both innings of the match. The Indian team was able to win the match by 3 wickets at the end.