After being established as an unsolved query for the bowlers, Virat Kohl has now become a question mark for the competitive exam students as well. Courtesy of his achievements, which are in abundance, MCQ questions are beginning to form on Kohli. One such query was posed to the aspirants of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam.

Question about Virat Kohli appeared on the Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam

Kohli has so far made more than 10,000 ODI runs for India

Kohli has a record 50 ODI tons

Virat Kohli's records and feats have become a thick lesson to lesson for the students as questions on the former India captain have begun to appear in even civil services examinations. A cutout from the Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam is making rounds on the internet. The picture showcases Question No. 44 of the question book, featuring a query related to a Virat Kohli accomplishment.

The question is as follows:

"Consider the following statements regarding Virat Kohli - I. He is the 13th player in the world to complete 10 thousand runs in One Day International matches.

II. He took 210 One Day International Innings to reach this achievement. (1) Only I is correct

(2) Only II is correct

(3) Both I and II are incorrect (4) Both I and II are correct"

What do you think is the answer to this?

A usual cricket fan might be of the knowledge that Virat Kohli has exceeded the 10,000 runs mark. But was he the 13th to get there and did he achieve it in 210 innings, are the challenging properties of the question.

Answer to the question

While avid fans would know the answer, many would be confused and would be itching to have a Google search. To save you the effort and trouble, here's the answer. The first statement is entirely accurate, whereas the second is false. Kohli completed his 10,000 ODI runs in a record 205 innings. Thus, the correct choice is option 1.