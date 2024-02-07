Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Rajat Patidar added to India squad for first two Tests, Avesh released for Ranji Trophy

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli was replaced by Madhya Pradesh's prolific batsman Rajat Patidar for the first two Test matches against England, while Avesh Khan was freed to play for his Ranji trophy club.

Press Trust Of India
Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar | Image:KSCA
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh prolific batter Rajat Patidar was on Thursday named as a replacement for India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli for the first two Tests against England.

"Rajat Patidar has joined the team as Virat Kohli's replacement for the first two Tests against England," the BCCI said in the announcement.

Advertisement

Kohli had decided to make himself unavailable for the first two Tests of the five-match series due to "personal reasons".

The 30-year-old, who is fresh from scoring 111 and 151 in India A's fixture against England Lions, however will have to wait for his Test debut.

Advertisement

The Rohit Sharma-led side opted for a three-pronged spin attack, including left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the opening Test in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Patidar recently made his international debut in an ODI against South Africa in Paarl, where he scored 22 opening the innings, The BCCI announcement also mentioned that fast bowler Avesh Khan has been released to represent his Ranji trophy team, Madhya Pradesh, in their next Ranji Trophy fixture.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Rupee strengthens amid foreign banks' dollar sales

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Toyota hitches a ride with the zeitgeist

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement