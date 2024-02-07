Advertisement

On January 22, 2024, the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony successfully took place. PM Modi inaugurated the Temple premises. To witness history in the making, several lumineers from across different verticals of the society were present. Among the prominent names, Sachin Tendulkar was also there. The Master blaster captured a clip while being in the audience. He sat alongside popular actor Rajnikanth.

The day that many Indians were sincerely waiting for finally arrived and wrote a historic chapter in the history books. As it was a special moment for the entire country, therefore, the presence of big names ought to be there. From the sporting fraternity, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahinder Singh Dhoni, Neeraj Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad, etc. received the invite. While Kohli and Dhoni remained absent from the event, Tendulkar did not miss out on the opportunity and graced Ram Janmbhoomi with passion and devotion.

In a clip taken and shared by Sachin Tendulkar himself, the Master Blaster could be seen celebrating the consecration ceremony. Tendulkar recorded the clip while sitting alongside popular South Indian actor Rajnikanth. The two stalwarts of their fields were captured in the same frame. Here's the video posted by Sachin Tendulkar on social media.

Happy to be at the new Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Its astounding architecture is set to impress anyone who pays a visit.



Glad to have received Shri Ram’s blessings.



#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/v2SKmZH1oV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 22, 2024

“Happy to be at the new Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Its astounding architecture is set to impress anyone who pays a visit. Glad to have received Shri Ram’s blessings.” Tendulkar wrote as the caption of the video.

Aside from Rajnikanth, many other personalities from the film industry were also present in Ayodhya. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Katrina Kaif, many big firm stars were seen wearing ethnic outfits.