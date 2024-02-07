Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:46 IST

WATCH Ram Mandir celebrations from Tendulkar's camera; Wait till the end, there's a BIG SURPRISE

Sachin Tendulkar, who was invited to witness the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir, shared a clip from Ayodhya.

Prateek Arya
Sachin Tendulkar at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Sachin Tendulkar at Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Image:Sachin Tendulkar/X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On January 22, 2024, the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony successfully took place. PM Modi inaugurated the Temple premises. To witness history in the making, several lumineers from across different verticals of the society were present. Among the prominent names, Sachin Tendulkar was also there. The Master blaster captured a clip while being in the audience. He sat alongside popular actor Rajnikanth.

3 things you need to know

  • Sachin Tendulkar attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
  • Tendulkar sat alongside Rajnikanth
  • Virat Kohli and Mahinder Singh Dhoni were popular absentees from the event

Sachin Tendulkar attends Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony

The day that many Indians were sincerely waiting for finally arrived and wrote a historic chapter in the history books. As it was a special moment for the entire country, therefore, the presence of big names ought to be there. From the sporting fraternity, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahinder Singh Dhoni, Neeraj Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad, etc. received the invite. While Kohli and Dhoni remained absent from the event, Tendulkar did not miss out on the opportunity and graced Ram Janmbhoomi with passion and devotion.

In a clip taken and shared by Sachin Tendulkar himself, the Master Blaster could be seen celebrating the consecration ceremony. Tendulkar recorded the clip while sitting alongside popular South Indian actor Rajnikanth. The two stalwarts of their fields were captured in the same frame. Here's the video posted by Sachin Tendulkar on social media.

“Happy to be at the new Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Its astounding architecture is set to impress anyone who pays a visit. Glad to have received Shri Ram’s blessings.” Tendulkar wrote as the caption of the video.

Aside from Rajnikanth, many other personalities from the film industry were also present in Ayodhya. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Katrina Kaif, many big firm stars were seen wearing ethnic outfits.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:07 IST

