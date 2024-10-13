sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Ranji Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu, Chatterjee put Bengal in driver's seat after first innings lead vs UP

Published 17:45 IST, October 13th 2024

Ranji Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu, Chatterjee put Bengal in driver's seat after first innings lead vs UP

As bad light cut short the day's play, Bengal were sitting comfortably at 141 for no loss in 36 overs, with an overall lead of 160 runs with the final day's play remaining.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chatterjee, Gharmai take Bengal to 269/7 after Dayal removes Abhimanyu
Chatterjee, Gharmai take Bengal to 269/7 after Dayal removes Abhimanyu | Image: screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:45 IST, October 13th 2024