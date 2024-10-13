Published 17:45 IST, October 13th 2024
Ranji Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu, Chatterjee put Bengal in driver's seat after first innings lead vs UP
As bad light cut short the day's play, Bengal were sitting comfortably at 141 for no loss in 36 overs, with an overall lead of 160 runs with the final day's play remaining.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chatterjee, Gharmai take Bengal to 269/7 after Dayal removes Abhimanyu | Image: screengrab
